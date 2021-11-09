Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMRS, NEWR, UBER

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amyris Inc (Symbol: AMRS), where a total volume of 34,918 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 126.9% of AMRS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 7,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 769,800 underlying shares of AMRS. Below is a chart showing AMRS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:

New Relic Inc (Symbol: NEWR) options are showing a volume of 7,579 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 757,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.3% of NEWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 609,710 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,200 underlying shares of NEWR. Below is a chart showing NEWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 263,713 contracts, representing approximately 26.4 million underlying shares or approximately 121.3% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 36,668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

