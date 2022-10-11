Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMGN, ULTA, LIN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), where a total volume of 30,382 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 125.6% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 5,690 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 569,000 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 6,505 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 650,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.2% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 754,865 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 969 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,900 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
And Linde plc (Symbol: LIN) saw options trading volume of 11,213 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 59.3% of LIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,000 underlying shares of LIN. Below is a chart showing LIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMGN options, ULTA options, or LIN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.