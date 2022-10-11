Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMGN, ULTA, LIN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), where a total volume of 30,382 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 125.6% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 5,690 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 569,000 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 6,505 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 650,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.2% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 754,865 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 969 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,900 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And Linde plc (Symbol: LIN) saw options trading volume of 11,213 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 59.3% of LIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,000 underlying shares of LIN. Below is a chart showing LIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMGN options, ULTA options, or LIN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

