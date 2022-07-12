Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMGN, SQ, MBI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), where a total of 17,753 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike put option expiring August 12, 2022, with 5,593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 559,300 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) saw options trading volume of 84,156 contracts, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 8,183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 818,300 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And MBIA Inc. (Symbol: MBI) options are showing a volume of 1,589 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 158,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of MBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 342,065 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of MBI. Below is a chart showing MBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

