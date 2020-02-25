Markets
AMD

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMD, OXY, BKD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total of 396,931 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 39.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.2% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 62.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 28, 2020, with 16,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 52,702 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 3,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,700 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Brookdale Senior Living Inc (Symbol: BKD) saw options trading volume of 8,765 contracts, representing approximately 876,500 underlying shares or approximately 59% of BKD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 8,494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 849,400 underlying shares of BKD. Below is a chart showing BKD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMD options, OXY options, or BKD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMD OXY BKD

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular