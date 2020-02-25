Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMD, OXY, BKD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total of 396,931 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 39.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.2% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 62.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 28, 2020, with 16,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 52,702 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 3,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,700 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Brookdale Senior Living Inc (Symbol: BKD) saw options trading volume of 8,765 contracts, representing approximately 876,500 underlying shares or approximately 59% of BKD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 8,494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 849,400 underlying shares of BKD. Below is a chart showing BKD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMD options, OXY options, or BKD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

