Markets
AMD

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMD, NKE, KHC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total of 240,543 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 24.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.6% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 42.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring March 12, 2021, with 17,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 28,413 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 10,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) saw options trading volume of 42,113 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 11,866 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMD options, NKE options, or KHC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMD NKE KHC

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest