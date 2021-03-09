Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMD, NKE, KHC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total of 240,543 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 24.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.6% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 42.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring March 12, 2021, with 17,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 28,413 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 10,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) saw options trading volume of 42,113 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 11,866 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMD options, NKE options, or KHC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.