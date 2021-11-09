Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMC, NVTA, LULU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC), where a total of 536,602 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 53.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 129.7% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 41.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 25,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Invitae Corp (Symbol: NVTA) options are showing a volume of 21,245 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129.1% of NVTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,700 underlying shares of NVTA. Below is a chart showing NVTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 9,288 contracts, representing approximately 928,800 underlying shares or approximately 127.5% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 728,590 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

