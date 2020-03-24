Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMBA, AMZN, QRTEA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA), where a total of 69,665 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 780.8% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 892,225 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 30,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 118,810 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 151.9% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2000 strike call option expiring March 27, 2020, with 4,705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 470,500 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2000 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qurate Retail Inc (Symbol: QRTEA) options are showing a volume of 81,354 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131.6% of QRTEA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 80,951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares of QRTEA. Below is a chart showing QRTEA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

