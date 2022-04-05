Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMAT, HOG, AVGO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT), where a total volume of 38,321 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.3% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,100 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) options are showing a volume of 8,406 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 840,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of HOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39 strike call option expiring April 08, 2022, with 2,651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,100 underlying shares of HOG. Below is a chart showing HOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 10,720 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,000 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

