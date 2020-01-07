Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ALXN, ANTM, QCOM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Symbol: ALXN), where a total volume of 8,998 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 899,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50% of ALXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,900 underlying shares of ALXN. Below is a chart showing ALXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Anthem Inc (Symbol: ANTM) options are showing a volume of 5,450 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 545,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of ANTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring January 10, 2020, with 1,878 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,800 underlying shares of ANTM. Below is a chart showing ANTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 36,077 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 10, 2020, with 3,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,100 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ALXN options, ANTM options, or QCOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

