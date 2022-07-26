Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ALNY, VERU, AR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ALNY), where a total of 3,793 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 379,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54% of ALNY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 701,960 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,500 underlying shares of ALNY. Below is a chart showing ALNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Veru Inc (Symbol: VERU) options are showing a volume of 53,428 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.5% of VERU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 10,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of VERU. Below is a chart showing VERU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Antero Resources Corp (Symbol: AR) options are showing a volume of 38,403 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.3% of AR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 7,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 742,600 underlying shares of AR. Below is a chart showing AR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ALNY options, VERU options, or AR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

