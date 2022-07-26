Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ALNY, VERU, AR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ALNY), where a total of 3,793 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 379,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54% of ALNY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 701,960 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,500 underlying shares of ALNY. Below is a chart showing ALNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
Veru Inc (Symbol: VERU) options are showing a volume of 53,428 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.5% of VERU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 10,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of VERU. Below is a chart showing VERU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Antero Resources Corp (Symbol: AR) options are showing a volume of 38,403 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.3% of AR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 7,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 742,600 underlying shares of AR. Below is a chart showing AR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALNY options, VERU options, or AR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.