Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ALNY, SKX, SERV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ALNY), where a total of 4,346 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 434,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.6% of ALNY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 598,840 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,600 underlying shares of ALNY. Below is a chart showing ALNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX) saw options trading volume of 11,315 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 70.8% of SKX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,900 underlying shares of SKX. Below is a chart showing SKX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

And ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc (Symbol: SERV) saw options trading volume of 3,691 contracts, representing approximately 369,100 underlying shares or approximately 68.7% of SERV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 536,930 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,200 underlying shares of SERV. Below is a chart showing SERV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ALNY options, SKX options, or SERV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

