Markets
ALNY

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ALNY, SKX, SERV

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ALNY), where a total of 4,346 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 434,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.6% of ALNY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 598,840 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,600 underlying shares of ALNY. Below is a chart showing ALNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX) saw options trading volume of 11,315 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 70.8% of SKX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,900 underlying shares of SKX. Below is a chart showing SKX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc (Symbol: SERV) saw options trading volume of 3,691 contracts, representing approximately 369,100 underlying shares or approximately 68.7% of SERV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 536,930 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,200 underlying shares of SERV. Below is a chart showing SERV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ALNY options, SKX options, or SERV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALNY SKX SERV

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular