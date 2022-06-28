Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ALNY, GIS, JNJ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ALNY), where a total of 6,414 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 641,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.7% of ALNY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 961,235 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 3,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,500 underlying shares of ALNY. Below is a chart showing ALNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS) options are showing a volume of 22,682 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.2% of GIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 8,277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 827,700 underlying shares of GIS. Below is a chart showing GIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 47,029 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.9% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring July 01, 2022, with 4,639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 463,900 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALNY options, GIS options, or JNJ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
