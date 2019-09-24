Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ALLO, NYT, GTLS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: ALLO), where a total volume of 4,127 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 412,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 96.9% of ALLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 426,110 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 2,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,400 underlying shares of ALLO. Below is a chart showing ALLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

New York Times Co. (Symbol: NYT) options are showing a volume of 14,914 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.7% of NYT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 7,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 703,400 underlying shares of NYT. Below is a chart showing NYT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chart Industries Inc (Symbol: GTLS) saw options trading volume of 3,087 contracts, representing approximately 308,700 underlying shares or approximately 85.2% of GTLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 362,490 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of GTLS. Below is a chart showing GTLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

