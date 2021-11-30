Markets
ALLK

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ALLK, FDX, SWBI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Allakos Inc (Symbol: ALLK), where a total of 4,095 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 409,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 126.2% of ALLK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 324,595 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of ALLK. Below is a chart showing ALLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 23,923 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 122.4% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $237.50 strike call option expiring December 10, 2021, with 1,811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,100 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $237.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (Symbol: SWBI) saw options trading volume of 9,341 contracts, representing approximately 934,100 underlying shares or approximately 120.7% of SWBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 774,115 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,700 underlying shares of SWBI. Below is a chart showing SWBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ALLK options, FDX options, or SWBI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALLK FDX SWBI

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular