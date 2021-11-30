Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ALLK, FDX, SWBI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Allakos Inc (Symbol: ALLK), where a total of 4,095 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 409,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 126.2% of ALLK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 324,595 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of ALLK. Below is a chart showing ALLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 23,923 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 122.4% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $237.50 strike call option expiring December 10, 2021, with 1,811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,100 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $237.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (Symbol: SWBI) saw options trading volume of 9,341 contracts, representing approximately 934,100 underlying shares or approximately 120.7% of SWBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 774,115 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,700 underlying shares of SWBI. Below is a chart showing SWBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ALLK options, FDX options, or SWBI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

