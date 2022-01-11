Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ALKS, LULU, CLF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alkermes plc (Symbol: ALKS), where a total volume of 5,564 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 556,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.6% of ALKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 982,740 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of ALKS. Below is a chart showing ALKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 8,512 contracts, representing approximately 851,200 underlying shares or approximately 55% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $580 strike call option expiring February 04, 2022, with 330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,000 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $580 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) saw options trading volume of 86,776 contracts, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 6,486 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 648,600 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

