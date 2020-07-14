Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ALGN, CRM, COF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN), where a total volume of 4,062 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 406,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.1% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 751,430 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 616 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,600 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 28,026 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 2,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,900 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) options are showing a volume of 17,999 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 2,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,200 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

