Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ALGM, SIG, DXCM
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Allegro MicroSystems Inc (Symbol: ALGM), where a total volume of 5,614 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 561,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 85.3% of ALGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 657,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 5,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 552,400 underlying shares of ALGM. Below is a chart showing ALGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG) options are showing a volume of 9,125 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 912,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.5% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) saw options trading volume of 6,630 contracts, representing approximately 663,000 underlying shares or approximately 72.1% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 919,775 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 948 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,800 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:
