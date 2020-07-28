Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AKAM, BIIB, GOOG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM), where a total volume of 10,723 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.4% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $107 strike put option expiring July 31, 2020, with 1,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,200 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:

Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) saw options trading volume of 7,682 contracts, representing approximately 768,200 underlying shares or approximately 63.1% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,000 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 9,810 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 981,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.9% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1580 strike call option expiring July 31, 2020, with 1,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,900 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1580 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AKAM options, BIIB options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

