Markets
AKAM

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AKAM, BIIB, GOOG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM), where a total volume of 10,723 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.4% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $107 strike put option expiring July 31, 2020, with 1,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,200 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) saw options trading volume of 7,682 contracts, representing approximately 768,200 underlying shares or approximately 63.1% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,000 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 9,810 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 981,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.9% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1580 strike call option expiring July 31, 2020, with 1,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,900 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1580 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AKAM options, BIIB options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AKAM BIIB GOOG

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular