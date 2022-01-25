Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AJRD, HLT, LCII

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (Symbol: AJRD), where a total of 16,169 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 230.6% of AJRD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 701,320 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 4,916 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 491,600 underlying shares of AJRD. Below is a chart showing AJRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT) saw options trading volume of 27,641 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 123.7% of HLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 10,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of HLT. Below is a chart showing HLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And LCI Industries (Symbol: LCII) options are showing a volume of 1,373 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 137,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.9% of LCII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 161,785 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,200 underlying shares of LCII. Below is a chart showing LCII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
