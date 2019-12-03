Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AFL, VLO, SLB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL), where a total of 10,388 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.1% of AFL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 2,282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,200 underlying shares of AFL. Below is a chart showing AFL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) saw options trading volume of 12,002 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,988 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 298,800 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) options are showing a volume of 42,755 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 10,496 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

