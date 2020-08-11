Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AFL, AMZN, BKNG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL), where a total of 77,810 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 243.4% of AFL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 19,218 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of AFL. Below is a chart showing AFL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 92,556 contracts, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares or approximately 180.6% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3150 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 4,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 454,600 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 5,570 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 557,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 169.8% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 328,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1900 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,200 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1900 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AFL options, AMZN options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

