Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AERI, CVNA, NTAP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AERI), where a total of 5,513 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 551,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.6% of AERI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 5,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 511,100 underlying shares of AERI. Below is a chart showing AERI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 7,354 contracts, representing approximately 735,400 underlying shares or approximately 44% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,000 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) saw options trading volume of 11,278 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,900 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

