Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AEO, GES, YEXT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO), where a total volume of 24,171 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.9% of AEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 2,459 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,900 underlying shares of AEO. Below is a chart showing AEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES) saw options trading volume of 5,192 contracts, representing approximately 519,200 underlying shares or approximately 59.5% of GES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 872,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 3,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,400 underlying shares of GES. Below is a chart showing GES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And Yext Inc (Symbol: YEXT) saw options trading volume of 5,589 contracts, representing approximately 558,900 underlying shares or approximately 57.4% of YEXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 973,875 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of YEXT. Below is a chart showing YEXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

