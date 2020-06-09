Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ADT, AAXN, ZS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ADT Inc (Symbol: ADT), where a total volume of 18,405 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 85.6% of ADT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 8,493 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 849,300 underlying shares of ADT. Below is a chart showing ADT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AAXN) options are showing a volume of 9,364 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 936,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.1% of AAXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,200 underlying shares of AAXN. Below is a chart showing AAXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 33,997 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring June 12, 2020, with 16,980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

