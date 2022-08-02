Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ADNT, THO, WSC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Adient plc (Symbol: ADNT), where a total of 6,136 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 613,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.2% of ADNT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 926,530 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,500 underlying shares of ADNT. Below is a chart showing ADNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) saw options trading volume of 4,760 contracts, representing approximately 476,000 underlying shares or approximately 65.6% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 725,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,800 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (Symbol: WSC) options are showing a volume of 10,521 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.8% of WSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 6,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 624,700 underlying shares of WSC. Below is a chart showing WSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ADNT options, THO options, or WSC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.