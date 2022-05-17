Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ADI, KR, MTB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI), where a total of 20,765 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.2% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 6,937 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 693,700 underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) saw options trading volume of 36,012 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 59.4% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring June 03, 2022, with 5,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,600 underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB) saw options trading volume of 8,554 contracts, representing approximately 855,400 underlying shares or approximately 58.6% of MTB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,900 underlying shares of MTB. Below is a chart showing MTB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
