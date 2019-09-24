Markets
ADBE

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ADBE, YUM, AAL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total volume of 15,614 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.3% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring October 04, 2019, with 587 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,700 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM) saw options trading volume of 8,477 contracts, representing approximately 847,700 underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of YUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 3,492 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 349,200 underlying shares of YUM. Below is a chart showing YUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) saw options trading volume of 35,232 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring October 25, 2019, with 5,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,900 underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ADBE options, YUM options, or AAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ADBE YUM AAL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular