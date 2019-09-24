Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ADBE, YUM, AAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total volume of 15,614 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.3% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring October 04, 2019, with 587 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,700 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM) saw options trading volume of 8,477 contracts, representing approximately 847,700 underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of YUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 3,492 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 349,200 underlying shares of YUM. Below is a chart showing YUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) saw options trading volume of 35,232 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring October 25, 2019, with 5,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,900 underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

