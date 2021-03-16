Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ADBE, NKE, OPRX

Markets
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total volume of 15,053 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.6% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,300 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 30,455 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,600 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And OptimizeRx Corp (Symbol: OPRX) saw options trading volume of 1,874 contracts, representing approximately 187,400 underlying shares or approximately 50.1% of OPRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 373,940 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,600 underlying shares of OPRX. Below is a chart showing OPRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

