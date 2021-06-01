Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ADBE, FSLR, OPY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total of 13,804 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.2% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $485 strike put option expiring June 04, 2021, with 470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,000 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $485 strike highlighted in orange:

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 13,241 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.6% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $78 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,500 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $78 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oppenheimer Holdings Inc Class A (D (Symbol: OPY) options are showing a volume of 673 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 67,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.6% of OPY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 101,050 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,600 underlying shares of OPY. Below is a chart showing OPY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

