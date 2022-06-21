Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ADBE, BBBY, ARCH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total of 26,652 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,473 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,300 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:
Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY) saw options trading volume of 42,522 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 71.3% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring June 24, 2022, with 2,965 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 296,500 underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Arch Resources Inc (Symbol: ARCH) saw options trading volume of 5,558 contracts, representing approximately 555,800 underlying shares or approximately 69.4% of ARCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 800,810 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of ARCH. Below is a chart showing ARCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ADBE options, BBBY options, or ARCH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
