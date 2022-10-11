Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ACN, MARA, AAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN), where a total volume of 10,165 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.9% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 61,900 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 17,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) options are showing a volume of 142,989 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 25,276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
