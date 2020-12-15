Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ABMD, RUN, TEAM

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD), where a total volume of 995 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 99,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45% of ABMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 221,115 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 96 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9,600 underlying shares of ABMD. Below is a chart showing ABMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) saw options trading volume of 19,676 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 387,200 underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Atlassian Corp PLC (Symbol: TEAM) options are showing a volume of 7,752 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 775,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 2,234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,400 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

