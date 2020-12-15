Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ABMD, RUN, TEAM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD), where a total volume of 995 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 99,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45% of ABMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 221,115 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 96 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9,600 underlying shares of ABMD. Below is a chart showing ABMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) saw options trading volume of 19,676 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 387,200 underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Atlassian Corp PLC (Symbol: TEAM) options are showing a volume of 7,752 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 775,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 2,234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,400 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ABMD options, RUN options, or TEAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.