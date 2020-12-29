Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ABC, NUE, DE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (Symbol: ABC), where a total volume of 8,911 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 891,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 96.8% of ABC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 920,350 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,000 underlying shares of ABC. Below is a chart showing ABC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) options are showing a volume of 17,234 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.6% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 6,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 604,400 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 14,619 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 90.1% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ABC options, NUE options, or DE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.