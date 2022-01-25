Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ABBV, AMED, REKR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV), where a total of 32,524 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.1% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 6,845 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 684,500 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Amedisys, Inc. (Symbol: AMED) options are showing a volume of 1,428 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 142,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of AMED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 323,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 708 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,800 underlying shares of AMED. Below is a chart showing AMED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rekor Systems Inc (Symbol: REKR) saw options trading volume of 2,171 contracts, representing approximately 217,100 underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of REKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 512,235 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of REKR. Below is a chart showing REKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ABBV options, AMED options, or REKR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

