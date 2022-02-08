Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AAPL, FDX, COST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total of 756,845 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 75.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.9% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 102.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring February 11, 2022, with 124,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.5 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 12,539 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.1% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 3,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 322,100 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 15,685 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 54.8% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,400 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, FDX options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

