Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AAPL, FB, SPG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total of 1.2 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 115.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 166% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 69.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring September 10, 2021, with 162,968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16.3 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) options are showing a volume of 132,314 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131.6% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring September 10, 2021, with 22,931 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

And Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) saw options trading volume of 20,696 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 119.1% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring September 17, 2021, with 1,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,000 underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, FB options, or SPG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

