Markets
AAPL

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AAPL, FB, SPG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total of 1.2 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 115.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 166% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 69.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring September 10, 2021, with 162,968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16.3 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) options are showing a volume of 132,314 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131.6% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring September 10, 2021, with 22,931 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) saw options trading volume of 20,696 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 119.1% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring September 17, 2021, with 1,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,000 underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, FB options, or SPG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL FB SPG

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular