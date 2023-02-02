Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ZS, ABNB, PRLB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total volume of 24,883 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89.5% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring February 03, 2023, with 2,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,900 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) options are showing a volume of 47,048 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.8% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $107 strike put option expiring February 10, 2023, with 2,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,600 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:

And Proto Labs Inc (Symbol: PRLB) options are showing a volume of 1,665 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 166,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.4% of PRLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 190,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,100 underlying shares of PRLB. Below is a chart showing PRLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

