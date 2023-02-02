Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ZS, ABNB, PRLB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total volume of 24,883 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89.5% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring February 03, 2023, with 2,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,900 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) options are showing a volume of 47,048 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.8% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $107 strike put option expiring February 10, 2023, with 2,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,600 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:
And Proto Labs Inc (Symbol: PRLB) options are showing a volume of 1,665 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 166,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.4% of PRLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 190,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,100 underlying shares of PRLB. Below is a chart showing PRLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ZS options, ABNB options, or PRLB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ICCH
LMB Videos
ARVN Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.