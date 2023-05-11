Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: YELP, NVDA, META

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Yelp Inc (Symbol: YELP), where a total of 9,535 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 953,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 156.6% of YELP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 609,035 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 4,441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 444,100 underlying shares of YELP. Below is a chart showing YELP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 597,453 contracts, representing approximately 59.7 million underlying shares or approximately 155.8% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 58,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 361,444 contracts, representing approximately 36.1 million underlying shares or approximately 145.8% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike put option expiring May 12, 2023, with 37,646 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for YELP options, NVDA options, or META options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
