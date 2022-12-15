Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: XOM, TTWO, NEO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total volume of 90,764 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.2% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 7,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 751,600 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 9,756 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 975,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $104 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,500 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $104 strike highlighted in orange:

And NeoGenomics Inc (Symbol: NEO) options are showing a volume of 5,345 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 534,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of NEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,900 underlying shares of NEO. Below is a chart showing NEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

