Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WYNN, ORLY, ISRG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 13,997 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,400 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: ORLY) saw options trading volume of 2,233 contracts, representing approximately 223,300 underlying shares or approximately 61.3% of ORLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 364,555 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,400 underlying shares of ORLY. Below is a chart showing ORLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:
And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 10,819 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.8% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,500 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
