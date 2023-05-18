Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WYNN, NEM, NOC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 19,501 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.8% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,400 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) options are showing a volume of 37,281 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 7,218 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 721,800 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) options are showing a volume of 3,511 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 351,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 721,815 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $505 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,800 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $505 strike highlighted in orange:

