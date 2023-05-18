Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WYNN, NEM, NOC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 19,501 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.8% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,400 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) options are showing a volume of 37,281 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 7,218 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 721,800 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) options are showing a volume of 3,511 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 351,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 721,815 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $505 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,800 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $505 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, NEM options, or NOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: SGEN Stock Predictions
Smith Micro Software Historical Earnings
Science 37 Hldgs Next Earnings Date
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.