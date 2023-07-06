Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WYNN, GNRC, C

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 13,641 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.1% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring July 07, 2023, with 1,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,200 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) options are showing a volume of 10,109 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.7% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,600 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 87,399 contracts, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares or approximately 62.5% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 10,472 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, GNRC options, or C options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
