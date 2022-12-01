Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WY, NRDS, F

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Weyerhaeuser Co (Symbol: WY), where a total volume of 13,633 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.1% of WY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 12,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of WY. Below is a chart showing WY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

Nerdwallet Inc - Class A (Symbol: NRDS) saw options trading volume of 2,589 contracts, representing approximately 258,900 underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of NRDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 600,590 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,500 underlying shares of NRDS. Below is a chart showing NRDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) saw options trading volume of 212,773 contracts, representing approximately 21.3 million underlying shares or approximately 43% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 49.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike put option expiring December 09, 2022, with 23,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WY options, NRDS options, or F options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.