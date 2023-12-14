Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WMT, ZION, GE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total of 80,235 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.4% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 7,910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 791,000 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) options are showing a volume of 16,416 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.3% of ZION's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,000 underlying shares of ZION. Below is a chart showing ZION's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) saw options trading volume of 27,994 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 73.1% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 18,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

