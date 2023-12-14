Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WMT, ZION, GE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total of 80,235 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.4% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 7,910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 791,000 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) options are showing a volume of 16,416 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.3% of ZION's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,000 underlying shares of ZION. Below is a chart showing ZION's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) saw options trading volume of 27,994 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 73.1% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 18,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WMT options, ZION options, or GE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Dividend Stocks
FOSL market cap history
VO shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.