Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WMT, CCI, CMI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total volume of 41,106 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.7% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,300 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Crown Castle Inc (Symbol: CCI) saw options trading volume of 13,680 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 59.2% of CCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 4,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,400 underlying shares of CCI. Below is a chart showing CCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI) saw options trading volume of 5,078 contracts, representing approximately 507,800 underlying shares or approximately 58.8% of CMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 864,270 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,800 underlying shares of CMI. Below is a chart showing CMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

