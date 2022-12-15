Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WMT, CCI, CMI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total volume of 41,106 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.7% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,300 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
Crown Castle Inc (Symbol: CCI) saw options trading volume of 13,680 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 59.2% of CCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 4,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,400 underlying shares of CCI. Below is a chart showing CCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI) saw options trading volume of 5,078 contracts, representing approximately 507,800 underlying shares or approximately 58.8% of CMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 864,270 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,800 underlying shares of CMI. Below is a chart showing CMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WMT options, CCI options, or CMI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: David Einhorn Stock Picks
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding HISF
CGC YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.