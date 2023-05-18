Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WHR, CVX, DRI

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), where a total of 3,953 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 395,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.7% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 883,375 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,000 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 29,026 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,621 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,100 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI) options are showing a volume of 5,243 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 524,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of DRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,500 underlying shares of DRI. Below is a chart showing DRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

