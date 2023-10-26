Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WHR, AMZN, GOOGL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), where a total of 13,375 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 209.6% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 638,120 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $106 strike put option expiring October 27, 2023, with 621 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,100 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $106 strike highlighted in orange:

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 829,736 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 83.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 167.4% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 49.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring October 27, 2023, with 27,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 416,012 contracts, representing approximately 41.6 million underlying shares or approximately 144.3% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $123 strike call option expiring October 27, 2023, with 17,805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $123 strike highlighted in orange:

