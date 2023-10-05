Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WGO, MU, EPR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO), where a total of 2,258 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 225,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.9% of WGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 481,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 625 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,500 underlying shares of WGO. Below is a chart showing WGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 72,120 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $68 strike call option expiring October 06, 2023, with 7,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 716,700 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:
And EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) saw options trading volume of 2,631 contracts, representing approximately 263,100 underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of EPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 586,125 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,200 underlying shares of EPR. Below is a chart showing EPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WGO options, MU options, or EPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BSR
IRTC Videos
NET Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.