Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WGO, MU, EPR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO), where a total of 2,258 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 225,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.9% of WGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 481,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 625 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,500 underlying shares of WGO. Below is a chart showing WGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 72,120 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $68 strike call option expiring October 06, 2023, with 7,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 716,700 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:

And EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) saw options trading volume of 2,631 contracts, representing approximately 263,100 underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of EPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 586,125 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,200 underlying shares of EPR. Below is a chart showing EPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WGO options, MU options, or EPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

