Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WFC, XOM, AVY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC), where a total of 90,155 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.7% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 11,850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 68,677 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,925 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 592,500 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY) options are showing a volume of 1,685 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 168,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of AVY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 373,135 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of AVY. Below is a chart showing AVY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
