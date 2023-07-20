Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WFC, TRUP, PEP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC), where a total volume of 82,998 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.5% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 5,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,700 underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP) saw options trading volume of 7,660 contracts, representing approximately 766,000 underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 3,896 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 389,600 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) saw options trading volume of 24,764 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 3,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,800 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
